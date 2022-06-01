회사 디렉토리
Knowledge Services
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Awarded Top Workplaces in Central Indiana for the last four years.Knowledge Services is a certified woman-owned (WBE) professional services organization with employees located in offices throughout North America. Knowledge Services was established in 1994 and headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.We combine contract workforce management industry best practices, comprehensive program management and recruiting expertise to deliver proven and measurable results across our clients’ contract and FTE labor programs.

    knowledgeservices.com
    웹사이트
    1994
    설립연도
    930
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 매출
    본사

