회사 디렉토리
KKCompany
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

KKCompany 연봉

KKCompany의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $36,568에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $83,465까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. KKCompany. 마지막 업데이트: 8/23/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $54K
프로젝트 관리자
$36.6K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$83.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

KKCompany에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $83,465입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
KKCompany에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $53,992입니다.

추천 채용

    KKCompany에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료