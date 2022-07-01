회사 디렉토리
Kitware
Kitware 연봉

Kitware의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $127,000에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 $293,525까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Kitware. 마지막 업데이트: 8/23/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $127K
데이터 과학 관리자
$294K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$205K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
자주 묻는 질문

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Kitware là 데이터 과학 관리자 at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $293,525. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Kitware là $204,820.

