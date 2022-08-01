회사 디렉토리
kea
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 kea에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립연도
    60
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      kea의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스