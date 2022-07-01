회사 디렉토리
JW Player
JW Player 연봉

JW Player의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $78,712에서 상위 끝에서 사업 개발 에 대한 $321,600까지입니다.

$160K

사업 개발
$322K
데이터 과학자
$86K
마케팅
$84.6K

제품 디자이너
$128K
제품 관리자
$164K
채용 담당자
$104K
영업
$271K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$78.7K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$204K
자주 묻는 질문

