회사 디렉토리
JASCI
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 JASCI에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    JASCI Software boasts a recognized team of industry leaders helping your company implement warehouse management technology to stay ahead of the competition.We built a new class of supply-chain acceleration software from the ground-up, tailored to meet the needs of omni-channel logistics via the cloud. Our platform is highly scalable, offering new user experiences and new capabilities to truly compete in today's markets, without months and years of high implementation costs and customized software. With JASCI, it's easy to manage your warehouse & supply-chain operations, see the information you care about in one place and use it to make smarter, faster and better‑informed decisions.JASCI is a flexible multi-tenant, multi-company and multi-lingual platform that can be easily configured and customized with our Smart Task Engine, to eliminate those costly, unwanted modifications.We partnered with leading companies such as IBM to embed world-class analytics, dashboards & reporting with Watson Analytics.Our software is available on a public and private cloud basis and built on a high-availability, secure and scalable platform.

    http://www.jascicloud.com
    웹사이트
    2015
    설립연도
    60
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      JASCI의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스