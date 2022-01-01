회사 디렉토리
Jacobs
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Jacobs 연봉

Jacobs의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $44,786에서 상위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 $194,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Jacobs. 마지막 업데이트: 8/19/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

토목 엔지니어
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

교통 엔지니어

구조 엔지니어

기계 엔지니어
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
프로젝트 관리자
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
데이터 과학자
Median $148K
항공우주 엔지니어
Median $108K
사이버 보안 분석가
Median $80K
회계사
$133K
비즈니스 분석가
$69.7K
사업 개발
$85.2K
화학 엔지니어
$84.6K
전기 엔지니어
$60.2K
지질 엔지니어
$70.6K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$137K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$70.4K
경영 컨설턴트
$124K
MEP 엔지니어
$129K
제품 관리자
$98.5K
프로그램 관리자
$146K
영업
$44.8K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$176K
솔루션 아키텍트
$184K

데이터 아키텍트

직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Jacobs is 프로젝트 관리자 at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jacobs is $104,834.

추천 채용

    Jacobs에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • KBR
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료