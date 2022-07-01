회사 디렉토리
Island 급여

Island의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $123,608부터 최고 인사 $142,134까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Island. 마지막 업데이트: 11/21/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $142K
인사
$142K
프로덕트 디자이너
$124K

자주 묻는 질문

Island에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 인사 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $142,134입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Island에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $142,110입니다.

