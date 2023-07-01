회사 디렉토리
Invento Robotics
주요 인사이트
    회사 정보

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    기타 자료