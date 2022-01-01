회사 디렉토리
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers 급여

Interactive Brokers의 급여는 최저 정보 기술자 (IT) 연간 총 보상 $11,558부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $400,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Interactive Brokers. 마지막 업데이트: 11/25/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $280K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$109K
데이터 애널리스트
$116K
데이터 사이언티스트
$132K
인사
$85.4K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$11.6K
법무
$106K
마케팅
$106K
프로덕트 디자이너
$174K
프로덕트 매니저
$99.5K
프로젝트 매니저
$189K
베스팅 일정

10%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

15%

5

15%

6

15%

7

주식 유형
RSU

Interactive Brokers에서 RSUs는 7년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 10% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (10.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (15.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (15.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (15.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 5th- (15.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 6th- (15.00% 연별)

  • 15% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 7th- (15.00% 연별)

자주 묻는 질문

Interactive Brokers에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $400,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Interactive Brokers에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $160,026입니다.

