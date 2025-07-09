회사 디렉토리
Intellias
Intellias 연봉

Intellias의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 마케팅 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $15,288에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $95,574까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Intellias.

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $60K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
$65.8K
데이터 분석가
$35K

하드웨어 엔지니어
$63.6K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$77.6K
마케팅
$15.3K
프로젝트 관리자
$40.1K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$95.6K
솔루션 아키텍트
$82.3K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$67.3K
자주 묻는 질문

据报道，Intellias最高薪的职位是소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$95,574。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Intellias的年总薪酬中位数为$64,683。

기타 자료