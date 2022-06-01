Intapp의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 회계사 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $72,507에서 상위 끝에서 정보 기술자 (IT) 에 대한 $233,825까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Intapp. 마지막 업데이트: 8/10/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Intapp에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:
25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st-년 (25.00% 매년)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd-년 (2.08% 매월)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd-년 (2.08% 매월)
25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th-년 (2.08% 매월)
Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.