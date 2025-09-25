회사 디렉토리
Intact Financial Corporation
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 급여
  • 보험계리사

  • 모든 보험계리사 급여

Intact Financial Corporation 보험계리사 급여

Intact Financial Corporation의 보험계리사 중간 보상 in Canada 패키지는 year당 총 CA$140K입니다. Intact Financial Corporation의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/25/2025

평균 연봉
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
연간 총액
CA$140K
레벨
Consultant
기본급
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
보너스
CA$15.1K
재직 기간
0 년
경력
6 년
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 제안을 협상해왔으며 정기적으로 3만 달러 이상(때로는 30만 달러 이상)의 연봉 인상을 달성하고 있습니다. 연봉 협상 받기 또는 이력서 검토 를 매일 이 일을 하는 진짜 전문가인 리크루터들에게 받아보세요.

최신 급여 제출
추가급여 추가급여 정보 추가

회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
데이터 내보내기채용공고 보기

기여하기

검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

검증된 보험계리사 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

자주 묻는 질문

Intact Financial Corporation in Canada의 보험계리사에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 CA$175,179입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Intact Financial Corporation의 보험계리사 직무 in Canada에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 CA$139,135입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Intact Financial Corporation의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스