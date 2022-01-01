회사 디렉토리
Innovaccer 급여

Innovaccer의 급여는 최저 데이터 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $9,325부터 최고 프로덕트 디자인 매니저 $260,100까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Innovaccer. 마지막 업데이트: 9/6/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $17.5K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $55.8K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $67.7K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $9.3K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $21.6K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$70.8K
정보기술자 (IT)
$77.7K
경영 컨설턴트
$16.5K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$11.8K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$260K
영업
$11.8K
자주 묻는 질문

Innovaccer에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 디자인 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $260,100입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Innovaccer에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $21,561입니다.

