Indeed 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 급여 Greater Austin Area 지역

주식 유형

RSU

Indeed에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st - 년 ( 25.00 % 연별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.