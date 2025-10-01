Indeed 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Greater Hyderabad Area 지역

Indeed의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Greater Hyderabad Area은 L1 year당 ₹3.56M부터 L3 year당 ₹9.64M까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Greater Hyderabad Area 패키지는 총 ₹9.42M입니다. Indeed의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/1/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
₹3.56M
₹2.7M
₹627K
₹233K
L2
₹7.78M
₹3.88M
₹3.48M
₹413K
L2-II
₹10.24M
₹5.29M
₹4.39M
₹563K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Indeed에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
년 1
33.3%
년 2
33.4%
년 3
Indeed에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (33.30% 연별)
33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (8.32% 분기별)
33.4% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (8.35% 분기별)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.