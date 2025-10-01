Indeed 영업 급여 New York City Area 지역

회사 디렉토리
Indeed의 영업 보상 in New York City Area은 L1 year당 $92K부터 L2 year당 $107K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in New York City Area 패키지는 총 $112K입니다. Indeed의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/1/2025

평균 보상별 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$92K
$61.3K
$750
$30K
L2
$87.3K
$64.7K
$0
$22.7K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
보기 3 더 많은 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교

$160K

데이터 내보내기채용공고 보기

베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Indeed에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Indeed에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (33.30% 연별)

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (8.32% 분기별)

  • 33.4% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (8.35% 분기별)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying salary package reported for a 영업 at Indeed in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $304,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the 영업 role in New York City Area is $80,000.

