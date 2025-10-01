회사 디렉토리
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
  • 급여
  • 비즈니스 오퍼레이션

  • 모든 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 급여

  • New York City Area

Indeed 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 급여 New York City Area 지역

Indeed의 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 중간 보상 in New York City Area 패키지는 year당 총 $143K입니다. Indeed의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/1/2025

평균 연봉
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
연간 총액
$143K
레벨
-
기본급
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
보너스
$16K
재직 기간
3 년
경력
7 년
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 Indeed?

$160K

최신 급여 제출
추가급여 추가급여 정보 추가

회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Indeed에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Indeed에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (33.30% 연별)

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (8.32% 분기별)

  • 33.4% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (8.35% 분기별)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



자주 묻는 질문

Indeed in New York City Area의 비즈니스 오퍼레이션에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $228,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Indeed의 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 직무 in New York City Area에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $140,000입니다.

기타 리소스