Included Health 연봉

Included Health의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $114,570에서 상위 끝에서 비즈니스 운영 에 대한 $332,655까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Included Health. 마지막 업데이트: 8/19/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 2 $185K
Senior Software Engineer $218K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Median $219K
행정 보조
$125K

비즈니스 운영
$333K
데이터 분석가
$134K
데이터 과학자
$325K
재무 분석가
$115K
제품 디자이너
$186K
프로그램 관리자
$208K
프로젝트 관리자
$137K
채용 담당자
$166K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$265K
UX 연구원
$286K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Included Health에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (2.08% 매월)

자주 묻는 질문

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Included Health ialah 비즈니스 운영 at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $332,655. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Included Health ialah $197,003.

