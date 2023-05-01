회사 디렉토리
IMMI
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    IMMI is a global company that designs, tests, and manufactures advanced safety systems for various sectors, including automotive, commercial, industrial, military, and emergency response vehicles. Founded in 1961, IMMI has grown into a world-class headquarters on a 70-acre campus in Westfield, Ind., with facilities in North America, Mexico, China, and Europe. The company's ongoing dedication to "Bringing Safety to People" is reflected in its innovative customized safety solutions, which are found on school buses, motorcoaches, and child restraints.

    http://www.imminet.com
    웹사이트
    1961
    설립연도
    3,001
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 매출
    본사

