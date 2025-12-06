IMC 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여

IMC의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Netherlands은 L1 year당 €146K부터 L4 year당 €160K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Netherlands 패키지는 총 €160K입니다. IMC의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/6/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
