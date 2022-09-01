회사 디렉토리
Hightouch

Hightouch 연봉

Hightouch의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $176,400에서 상위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 $306,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Hightouch. 마지막 업데이트: 8/23/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $190K
데이터 과학 관리자
$176K
영업
$306K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
영업 엔지니어
$229K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Hightouch에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (2.08% 매월)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Hightouch is 영업 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hightouch is $209,733.

추천 채용

    Hightouch에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료