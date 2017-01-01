회사 디렉토리
Hero Electro
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Hero Electro에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    At Hero Lectro, we work non-stop to revolutionize mobility and short-distance commute in India, to give everyone a chance at a healthier and greener life. Our aim is to design products that suits your needs and matches your style. We intend to revolutionise the personal transportation industry by making e-cycles which are fun, environment-friendly and ideal way to stay fit and happy. With cool features and stunning designs, we want our e-cycles to transform people’s lives. Be prepared, the revolution has just started. We have a long journey ahead. Let’s e-cycle!

    heroelectro.com
    웹사이트

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Hero Electro의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스