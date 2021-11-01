회사 디렉토리
H-E-B
H-E-B 급여

H-E-B의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $36,400부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $235,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: H-E-B. 마지막 업데이트: 10/20/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $96.4K
Software Engineer 2 $139K
Senior Software Engineer $163K
Staff Software Engineer $214K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

사이트 신뢰성 엔지니어

고객 서비스
Median $36.4K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $89K

프로덕트 매니저
Median $140K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $235K
UX 리서처
Median $99K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $80.3K
데이터 애널리스트
$128K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $163K
그래픽 디자이너
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
리크루터
$121K
영업
$63.9K
자주 묻는 질문

H-E-B에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $235,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
H-E-B에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $124,773입니다.

