회사 디렉토리
GYANT
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 GYANT에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    We’re all patients, and we all know how difficult it is to navigate the complexity of healthcare—from education to access to transparency. GYANT eases patient confusion and frustration by virtually guiding them to their desired and necessary care endpoints, quickly, seamlessly, and exactly as each of us wishes it would work. We do this by deploying a personalized, configurable virtual assistant on hospitals’ digital platforms, engaging with patients through conversational AI that handholds them from the virtual “front door” through their entire clinical journey to find doctors, triage symptoms, schedule appointments, get answers and feel confident, supported, and valued.GYANT was started with an aspirational goal: to make people better. Our technology not only helps patients feel better, but feel better about their entire healthcare experience. Our technology integrates deeply into clinical workflows, resulting in higher levels of efficiency that improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical strain and support staff overhead, and streamline the process for patients and providers to more meaningfully engage. The result is a higher level of efficiency that improves patient outcomes and makes them feel truly valued, now and every time they return.

    http://www.gyant.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립연도
    50
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      GYANT의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스