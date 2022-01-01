회사 디렉토리
GSK 연봉

GSK의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $6,733에서 상위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 $392,700까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. GSK. 마지막 업데이트: 8/19/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $177K
데이터 과학자
Median $86.1K
행정 보조
$71.7K

생명의학 엔지니어
$169K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$28.8K
비즈니스 분석가
$28.2K
제어 엔지니어
$91.3K
고객 서비스
$36.1K
데이터 과학 관리자
$60.3K
재무 분석가
$65.3K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$59.7K
경영 컨설턴트
$114K
마케팅
$248K
마케팅 운영
$75.9K
제품 디자이너
$55.4K
제품 관리자
$60.5K
프로그램 관리자
$129K
프로젝트 관리자
$393K
채용 담당자
$80.6K
규제 업무
$97.8K
영업
$6.7K
사이버 보안 분석가
$105K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$86.1K
솔루션 아키텍트
$161K
자주 묻는 질문

GSK에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로젝트 관리자 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $392,700입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
GSK에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $83,329입니다.

기타 자료