Greenphire
Greenphire 급여

Greenphire의 급여는 최저 프로젝트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $101,490부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $136,178까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Greenphire. 마지막 업데이트: 9/9/2025

프로덕트 매니저
$136K
프로젝트 매니저
$101K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$130K

자주 묻는 질문

Greenphire에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $136,178입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Greenphire에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $130,340입니다.

