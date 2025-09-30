회사 디렉토리
Great Minds 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Northern Virginia Washington DC 지역

Great Minds의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/30/2025

평균 총 보상

$136K - $164K
United States
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
$127K$136K$164K$173K
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위

$160K

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying salary package reported for a 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at Great Minds in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $172,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Great Minds for the 소프트웨어 엔지니어 role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $126,650.

추천 채용공고

    Great Minds의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

