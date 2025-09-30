Great Minds 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Northern Virginia Washington DC 지역

What is the highest 소프트웨어 엔지니어 salary at Great Minds in Northern Virginia Washington DC?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at Great Minds in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $172,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Great Minds 소프트웨어 엔지니어 employees get paid in Northern Virginia Washington DC?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Great Minds for the 소프트웨어 엔지니어 role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $126,650.