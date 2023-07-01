회사 디렉토리
Gradient MSP
    • 회사 소개

    Gradient MSP offers the Synthesize platform to help MSPs overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. The Billing module on Synthesize provides easy billing reconciliation for MSPs using a PSA. With just a few clicks, MSPs can review client usage, sync services to their PSA, identify growth opportunities, and save time on reconciliation. Channel Vendors can integrate with Gradient via a single API, saving effort and expanding market reach. Integration with Synthesize requires less effort than building direct with a PSA and is completely free with no additional costs or stress.

    meetgradient.com
    웹사이트
    2020
    설립연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 매출
    본사

