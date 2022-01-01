회사 디렉토리
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic 급여

GlobalLogic의 급여는 최저 벤처 캐피탈리스트 연간 총 보상 $1,516부터 최고 솔루션 아키텍트 $240,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: GlobalLogic. 마지막 업데이트: 9/1/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

솔루션 아키텍트
Median $240K

데이터 아키텍트

프로덕트 매니저
Median $132K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $177K
회계사
$166K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$22.3K
고객 서비스
$36.7K
고객 서비스 오퍼레이션
$74.5K
데이터 애널리스트
$22.5K
데이터 사이언티스트
$111K
재무 애널리스트
$167K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$27.9K
경영 컨설턴트
$30K
프로덕트 디자이너
$69.5K
프로젝트 매니저
$194K
리크루터
$98K
영업
$214K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$74.5K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$124K
UX 리서처
$95.5K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$1.5K
자주 묻는 질문

GlobalLogic에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 솔루션 아키텍트이며 연간 총 보상은 $240,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
GlobalLogic에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $74,511입니다.

