Gazprom 급여

Gazprom의 급여는 최저 고객 성공 연간 총 보상 $13,028부터 최고 제어 엔지니어 $86,918까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Gazprom. 마지막 업데이트: 10/21/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $30.4K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데브옵스 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $23.9K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $37.5K

프로덕트 디자이너
Median $27.8K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $37K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $24.6K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$49.5K
제어 엔지니어
$86.9K
카피라이터
$19.2K
고객 성공
$13K
재무 애널리스트
Median $60K
지질 엔지니어
$37.1K
그래픽 디자이너
$37.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
투자은행가
$61.2K
경영 컨설턴트
$20.9K
마케팅
$50.5K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$60.4K
솔루션 아키텍트
$63.1K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Gazprom에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 제어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $86,918입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Gazprom에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $37,254입니다.

