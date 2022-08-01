회사 디렉토리
Gainwell Technologies
Gainwell Technologies 복리후생

총 예상 가치: $6,150

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for family and eligibility depends on the medical plan.

  • Health Insurance

    Medical coverage, in-network preventive care at no cost to you, telemedicine services, and prescription drug coverage. Through the CVS Caremark prescription program you can get up to a 30-day supply for most medications.

  • Dental Insurance

    Coverage through Delta Dental of Virginia.

  • Vision Insurance

    Coverage through VSP.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x annual base pay

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual base pay

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 50% of weekly income for max 13 weeks. LTD: 60% of your eligible pay after 13 weeks of disability.

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Coverage through ComPsych.

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered through Nationwide

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    • 주거
  • Business Travel Insurance

    1x annual base pay coverage for accidents

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 혜택 및 할인
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

