    Friedman+Huey Associates LLP, established in 1985, delivers comprehensive accounting services nationwide with the perfect balance: big-firm expertise, boutique-firm attention. Our seasoned CPAs and tax specialists collaborate closely with clients, enhancing their financial capabilities to achieve their goals. What distinguishes us is our commitment to exceptional service and meticulous attention to detail, all within a competitive fee structure tailored to your needs. When expertise meets responsiveness, your financial success follows.

    https://fhassoc.com
    1985
    95
