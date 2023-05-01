회사 디렉토리
Fresnel Software
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Fresnel Software에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Vitruvi is a GIS-enabled telecom construction software platform that converts GIS designs into a web and mobile app-based construction management solution. It aggregates designs, documents, timelines, and construction data to form a single source-of-truth that all project stakeholders can refer to. It is fully GIS-enabled with an emphasis on user experience, stakeholders can access real-time construction management of timelines, schedule of values, labor, and materials. It is available on desktop and on mobile Android and iOS devices.

    http://www.fresnel.cc
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Fresnel Software의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스