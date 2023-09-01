회사 디렉토리
FPL 급여

FPL의 급여는 최저 데이터 사이언티스트 연간 총 보상 $64,675부터 최고 프로젝트 매니저 $160,800까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: FPL. 마지막 업데이트: 9/4/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $67.6K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 애널리스트
$111K
제어 엔지니어
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
데이터 사이언티스트
$64.7K
정보기술자 (IT)
$103K
프로젝트 매니저
$161K
자주 묻는 질문

Die bestbezahlte Position bei FPL ist 프로젝트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $160,800. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei FPL beträgt $86,915.

