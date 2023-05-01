회사 디렉토리
Fonds FTQ
회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Fonds FTQ에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital fund established in 1983 that invests in small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors to contribute to Quebec's economic growth and create jobs. It encourages Quebecers to save for retirement and offers a reasonable return to its shareholders. The fund is socially responsible and committed to sustainable economic development. It also provides value-added services such as economic training to its partner companies. With net assets of $13.8 billion, it has become a hub of knowledge and resources for Quebec businesses and a key player in the local economy.

    http://www.fondsftq.com
    웹사이트
    1983
    설립연도
    751
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 매출
    본사

