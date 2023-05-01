회사 디렉토리
Fluke
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Fluke 연봉

Fluke의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 제품 디자이너 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $13,236에서 상위 끝에서 인사 에 대한 $222,063까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Fluke. 마지막 업데이트: 8/10/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

인사
$222K
기계 엔지니어
$111K
제품 디자이너
$13.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
제품 관리자
$183K
프로젝트 관리자
$137K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$109K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$216K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$109K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Fluke에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 인사 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $222,063입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Fluke에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $124,055입니다.

추천 채용

    Fluke에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료