Fiverr
Fiverr 프로덕트 매니저 급여

Fiverr의 프로덕트 매니저 중간 보상 in Israel 패키지는 year당 총 ₪421K입니다. Fiverr의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/6/2025

평균 연봉
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
연간 총액
$125K
레벨
-
기본급
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
보너스
$0
재직 기간
3 년
경력
10 년
다음 회사의 커리어 레벨은 무엇인가요 Fiverr?
최신 급여 제출
회사

지역 | 날짜

직급명

태그

경력 연수

총 경력 / 해당 회사

총 급여

기본급 | 스톡 (년) | 보너스
연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
자주 묻는 질문

Fiverr in Israel의 프로덕트 매니저에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 ₪673,910입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Fiverr의 프로덕트 매니저 직무 in Israel에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 ₪446,689입니다.

기타 리소스

