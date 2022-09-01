회사 디렉토리
Fandom 급여

Fandom의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $60,775부터 최고 데이터 애널리스트 $90,545까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Fandom. 마지막 업데이트: 9/12/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $60.8K
데이터 애널리스트
$90.5K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$89.8K

신뢰 및 안전
$74.4K
The highest paying role reported at Fandom is 데이터 애널리스트 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fandom is $82,095.

