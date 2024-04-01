회사 디렉토리
FAM Brands
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Founded in 1985 by Frank Zarabi, FAM Brands provides innovative fashion, design, brand development, and distribution solutions to a wide range of retail and wholesale clients and partners. Our unique performance materials and versatile apparel designs-along with our competitive pricing strategies-have enabled us to become leaders in apparel industry. Our ability to thrive, centers around impeccable design and excellent branding. Our designers and production teams collaborate closely with our factories to create exception fashion strategies and details. Our world-class brands include Marika, Balance Collection, Bally Total Fitness, Tehama, Peace and Pearls, Eddie Bauer, Orvis, Woolrich, and more.

    fambrands.com
    웹사이트
    1985
    설립연도
    226
    직원 수
    본사

    기타 리소스