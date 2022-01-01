회사 디렉토리
ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil 급여

ExxonMobil의 급여는 최저 비즈니스 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $1,547부터 최고 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 $290,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: ExxonMobil. 마지막 업데이트: 9/11/2025

$160K

기계 엔지니어
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

연구 과학자

화학 엔지니어
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

공정 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
프로젝트 매니저
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
사업 개발
Median $200K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $35.8K
정보기술자 (IT)
Median $108K
마케팅
Median $237K
하드웨어 엔지니어
Median $140K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $120K
토목 엔지니어
Median $231K
회계사
$17.6K
생체의학 엔지니어
$136K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$114K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$139K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$1.5K
제어 엔지니어
$171K
데이터 애널리스트
$26K
전기 엔지니어
$164K
재무 애널리스트
$18.4K
지질 엔지니어
$169K
인사
$3.5K
경영 컨설턴트
$38.8K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$149K
프로그램 매니저
$181K
영업
$93.5K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$115K
솔루션 아키텍트
$43.1K
자주 묻는 질문

ExxonMobil에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 at the CL28 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $290,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
ExxonMobil에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $134,342입니다.

기타 리소스