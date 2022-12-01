회사 디렉토리
Epiq
Epiq 급여

Epiq의 급여는 최저 법무 연간 총 보상 $41,392부터 최고 마케팅 $203,859까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Epiq. 마지막 업데이트: 11/20/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $125K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $100K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$99.5K

고객 서비스
$52.9K
법무
$41.4K
마케팅
$204K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$159K
자주 묻는 질문

Epiq에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 마케팅 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $203,859입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Epiq에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $100,000입니다.

기타 리소스

