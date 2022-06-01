회사 디렉토리
EnLink Midstream
    EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink’s best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, and NGL capabilities, as well as marketing in the field of energy services for others. Our assets are strategically located in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink’s focus is on a strong financial foundation and a commitment to execution excellence to drive attractive returns and significant value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC).Our SuccessSince our founding, we've sought to make EnLink one of the most trusted midstream providers in the industry. We consistently invest in expanding our capabilities in the top oil-and-gas-producing and demand regions to improve both how we operate and how we own the customer experience, conducting ourselves as a good neighbor in the local communities where we live and operate, and creating a company that engages our employees through rewarding work and a vibrant, values-focused company culture.At EnLink, we believe a culture built on core values, operational excellence, innovation, and strong community and industry relationships is necessary for success. Driven by the strength of our employees, culture, and strategic partners, like Global Infrastructure Partners, we are well positioned to take advantage of changes in the energy business and unlock significant value for our customers and investors.EnLink takes a disciplined, purposeful, and proactive approach to creating long-term value. But our business plan is more than that — it's a new vision of what it means to be an industry leader in providing the vital midstream services that link energy producers with the consumers who rely upon their products.

    enlink.com
    웹사이트
    2014
    설립연도
    1,020
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 매출
    본사

