    Echo360 is on a mission to transform teaching and learning through active learning technology. Over three million students in 8,000 classrooms now have a more engaging learning experience using the Echo360 Active Learning Platform. These students participate more frequently, study more effectively, and collaborate more often using Echo360 before, during and after class. Echo360 is shown to improve learning outcomes and student satisfaction in flipped classrooms, distance learning courses, MOOCs, and even the traditional classroom. More than 650 institutions in 30 countries worldwide are transforming how their instructors teach and students learn.

    http://www.echo360.com
    웹사이트
    2005
    설립연도
    150
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    기타 리소스