    Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse™ by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible.The “Healthiverse” is a term coined by DrFirst to describe our vision of a united healthcare universe where everyone is connected in real-time to each other and to the information they need, so patients get the best care. The vast Healthiverse includes patients, medical professionals and caregivers, hospitals, pharmacies, EHRs, payers, HIEs, pharmaceutical companies, and more. The expansiveness of the Healthiverse means that providers need better access to complete, clean, and consumable information to provide the best care for patients. DrFirst’s mission is to unite the Healthiverse with revolutionary products and services that close the gaps between information and people so that all sectors in healthcare can create better outcomes together.

