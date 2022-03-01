회사 디렉토리
Dow 연봉

Dow의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 제품 디자이너 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $34,354에서 상위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 $417,900까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Dow. 마지막 업데이트: 8/18/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $103K

연구 과학자

기계 엔지니어
Median $125K

제조 엔지니어

화학 엔지니어
Median $104K

연구 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $164K
회계사
$72.6K
생명의학 엔지니어
$107K
비즈니스 분석가
$103K
기업 개발
$95.7K
데이터 분석가
$45.3K
데이터 과학 관리자
$164K
전기 엔지니어
$111K
재무 분석가
$418K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$130K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$80.4K
재료 엔지니어
$139K
제품 디자이너
$34.4K
제품 관리자
$279K
프로젝트 관리자
$116K
영업
$80.6K
솔루션 아키텍트
$209K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$61.1K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Dow is 재무 분석가 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $417,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dow is $107,460.

기타 자료