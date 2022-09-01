회사 디렉토리
Dotdash Meredith
주요 인사이트
    회사 정보

    Dotdash Meredith's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest and fastest growing publishers online, and has won over 50 awards in the last year alone, including Digiday's 2020 Publisher of the Year. Dotdash Meredith brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Balance, The Spruce, Simply Recipes, Serious Eats, Byrdie, Brides, People, Food & Wine, Shape, Entertainment Weekly, Travel & Leisure, Better Homes and Gardens, Southern Living, Health, InStyle, Parents, EatingWell, Magnolia Journal, MyDomaine, Lifewire, TripSavvy, Liquor.com, and TreeHugger.

    dotdash.com
    웹사이트
    1997
    설립 연도
    750
    직원 수
    본사

