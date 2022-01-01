회사 디렉토리
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics 급여

Delta Electronics의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 매니저 연간 총 보상 $16,027부터 최고 영업 $153,000까지입니다. 마지막 업데이트: 11/18/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $45.8K

네트워킹 엔지니어

하드웨어 엔지니어
Median $49.5K
기계 엔지니어
Median $36K

전기 엔지니어
Median $49.6K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $41.8K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $62.2K
인사
$90.5K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$35.3K
프로덕트 매니저
$16K
프로그램 매니저
$52.7K
프로젝트 매니저
$51.5K
영업
$153K
세일즈 엔지니어
$149K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$63.1K
자주 묻는 질문

Delta Electronics에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $153,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Delta Electronics에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $50,577입니다.

관련 회사

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
