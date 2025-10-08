CVS Health Health Informatics 급여

CVS Health의 Health Informatics 보상 in United States은 Data Scientist year당 $137K부터 Lead Director year당 $286K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $164K입니다. CVS Health의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/8/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
