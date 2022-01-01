회사 디렉토리
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield 연봉

Cushman & Wakefield의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 사업 개발 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $16,850에서 상위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 $278,600까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Cushman & Wakefield. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025

$160K

회계사
Median $60K
재무 분석가
Median $87.2K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $80K

비즈니스 분석가
$27.5K
사업 개발
$16.8K
데이터 분석가
$75.2K
데이터 과학자
$118K
법률
$239K
마케팅
$92K
MEP 엔지니어
$128K
부동산 관리자
$122K
영업
$279K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$186K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$143K
자주 묻는 질문

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Cushman & Wakefield là 영업 at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $278,600. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Cushman & Wakefield là $104,819.

